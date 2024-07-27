(Photo) Look at what Mac Allister’s been up to during Real Betis friendly; Liverpool fans will love it

What better way to spend the late hours of your holiday than by putting your feet up and sticking Liverpool’s friendly against Real Betis on the laptop?

That was certainly the idea Alexis Mac Allister had in mind, as he caught up with his current club’s efforts on tour in America.

The Argentine sensation is currently holidaying ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, having helped his nation secure the Copa America trophy in a 1-0 win over Colombia in the final.

We’d love to know what he’s made of proceedings so far!

You can catch the snap below, originating from Alexis Mac Allister’s Instagram account: