‘Could be crucial…’ – One Liverpool player deemed ‘key’ to Reds’ chances of snapping up 23y/o

One current Liverpool player has been deemed ‘crucial’ to the club’s hopes of landing a reported summer transfer target.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Takefusa Kubo in recent weeks, and Japanese outlet Sponichi Annex had even claimed that negotiations had moved to the ‘final stages’, although these reports were summarily dismissed elsewhere.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness declared that Wataru Endo could have a big part to play in trying to entice his Japan teammate to Anfield, and that the midfielder would be the ‘right sort of character’ to help the Real Sociedad winger settle in on Merseyside.

The 66-year-old said: “There’s a big opportunity there. Kubo could be a match-winner for Liverpool and give a big commercial bonus for the club.

“Endo could be crucial. Him being at Liverpool means that Kubo won’t be by himself; there’ll be someone there who can speak and guide him in the right direction. The club have player care facilities, but having someone speaking your language will be key.

“There’s no doubt they will speak if this transfer is going to happen. Endo is the right sort of character to that kind of role, and if this transfer goes ahead, I expect it to be a success.”

It’s natural that, given their shared nationality, Endo’s presence at Anfield would be viewed as a potential incentive for Kubo to join him at Liverpool, and you’d imagine that Richard Hughes would’ve sought out the Reds midfielder for a character reference on his Japan teammate.

For the 23-year-old to have a familiar face in situ could indeed be pivotal to him deciding whether or not he’d like to swap San Sebastian for Merseyside, but LFC would first need to table a satisfactory offer to Real Sociedad, where the Japanese winger has a €60m (£50.7m) release clause.

Whilst his addition would add some welcome depth on the right flank in Arne Slot’s squad, his goal return for his current club doesn’t exactly scream that a £50m+ transfer would be warranted. He netted just seven times in 41 outings last season and has 16 goals in 85 games altogether for Imanol Alguacil’s side (Transfermarkt).

If Liverpool were able to negotiate a lower fee for Kubo, he could be a useful addition to bolster our attacking options, especially if Endo can help him to adjust to life at Liverpool.

However, Hughes will probably still have a limit on high he’s willing to go regarding a prospective offer for the Real Sociedad forward; and if that isn’t enough to tempt them into a sale, it’s hard to envisage the 23-year-old joining his compatriot at Anfield.

