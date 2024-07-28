Robbie Fowler sounds ominous Trent contract warning for Liverpool despite Anfield ‘love affair’

Robbie Fowler has perfectly summed up the thoughts of virtually every Liverpool supporter with his take on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation.

With the Reds’ vice-captain now having just 11 months remaining on his current deal and Real Madrid reportedly circling like vultures, speculation over the 25-year-old’s future has been rife throughout the summer.

In his latest column for The Mirror (print edition, 28 July, page 72), the man affectionately dubbed ‘God’ implored Anfield chiefs to tie down the number 66 to new terms as soon as possible, so that the lure of the Champions League winners – and ‘agent’ Jude Bellingham – is dispelled once and for all.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Fowler wrote: “When you have arguably the biggest club in the world in Real Madrid tracking you and a bromance with one of their greatest young stars, it’s enough to turn any player’s head.

“I think I’d speak for every Liverpool fan when I say we’ll all breathe a massive sign of relief if Trent Alexander-Arnold signs a new long-term deal at Anfield.

“I know Liverpool want to keep him and I’ve heard nothing to suggest he doesn’t want to continue his love affair with the club as he enters the final year of his contract, but until Trent commits the next phase of his career to his boyhood team, Liverpool are in dangerous waters.”

READ MORE: (Video) Arne Slot must’ve been left aghast by under-the-radar moment from Liverpool’s win v Real Betis

READ MORE: Slot makes honest admission on Liverpool formation after experimentation v Betis

Even with the England international enjoying a thoroughly deserved holiday after helping his nation to reach the final of Euro 2024, Liverpool fans will be getting increasingly desperate for the club to sort out his contract situation sooner rather than later.

The longer that the uncertainty rumbles on, the more that fears will grow over Trent being tempted to the Spanish capital, not least because of Bellingham’s presence at the Bernabeu given the duo’s well-documented off-field friendship.

As Fowler rightly says, there haven’t been any indications from the 25-year-old to suggest that he’s pushing to leave his boyhood club, but even that ‘love affair’ could become tested if circumstances change behind the scenes at Anfield.

‘God’ can resonate, having also become a Kop idol after breaking through the academy ranks at Liverpool, but eventually seeking (and getting) an exit from Anfield after he fell out with the late Gerard Houllier.

We’d like to think that LFC chiefs are treating a contract renewal for Trent as a priority, and there’s still five months remaining before other clubs can approach him about a free transfer, but it’s not until we see an official announcement from the Reds that we can finally rest easy about our vice-captain’s future.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions