(Video) Arne Slot must’ve been left aghast by under-the-radar moment from Liverpool win v Betis

The narrative after Liverpool’s pre-season friendly win over Real Betis on Friday night was hugely positive, and rightly so, although one second-half incident which largely went under the radar may have infuriated Arne Slot had it been a competitive fixture.

In the 67th minute, the Reds broke forward as they sought to double their lead, with a slaloming run from Ben Doak on the right flank taking him to the edge of the penalty area.

He laid the ball off to Trey Nyoni, who played a first-time pass towards Harvey Blair. Just before the 20-year-old could get on the end of it, he was taken out in the box by the advancing Francisco Vietes.

Footage captured from behind the goal was included in the Inside compilation video posted to Liverpool’s official YouTube channel this morning, and if it wasn’t already apparent from the match coverage that a clear spot kick had not been given, this angle surely confirms it.

Thankfully it mattered little given that the Reds prevailed 1-0 and it was just a friendly, but a repeat of that incident during the competitive season would surely have Slot – and every LFC fan watching on – screaming for a foul.

You can view the incident below (from 10:53), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: