(Video) Liverpool fans will enjoy what Johnny Heitinga did in Reds training on Sunday

Johnny Heitinga is still quite young as coaches go, having only turned 40 last November, and it appears that his technique hasn’t diminished since the end of his playing days!

The ex-Netherlands international has joined Liverpool as an assistant coach to Arne Slot, and he occupied himself with a Soccer AM throwback prior to the Reds’ training session at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field today.

The former Everton defender had a few attempts at the time-honoured crossbar challenge, narrowly missing with his first go and falling well short with his second before, at the third time of trying, pinging the ball off the bar.

Granted, it might not have been from the halfway line, but it was still an inch-perfect strike of the ball from Heitinga…echoes of a certain Xabi Alonso with that technique!

You can check out the Liverpool assistant boss attempting the crossbar challenge below, via @LewisSteele_ on X: