Lewis Steele posts eight-word Curtis Jones update after what he noticed in Liverpool training

Liverpool’s win over Real Betis in the first friendly of their pre-season tour of USA was tempered by an injury concern to Curtis Jones in Pittsburgh.

The midfielder was seen hobbling down the tunnel during the first-half drinks break, with Trey Nyoni coming on in his place, although Arne Slot outlined afterwards that the decision to withdraw the 23-year-old was largely a precautionary one.

Nonetheless, our number 17 was a notable absentee from the Reds’ training session in Philadelphia on Sunday, something that it didn’t take long for Lewis Steele to pick up on.

The Daily Mail journalist posted on X this afternoon: “No sign of Curtis Jones at Liverpool training”.

No sign of Curtis Jones at Liverpool training #LFC 🔴 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) July 28, 2024

Having played in Pittsburgh and flown to Philadelphia in the space of 40 hours, it comes as no surprise that Jones hasn’t partaken in Liverpool training on Sunday, especially so soon after picking up a knock.

After the match against Real Betis, Slot wouldn’t be drawn on specifying a projected timeframe for the 23-year-old’s absence, merely hinting that he hopes the midfielder can feature before the squad returns to Merseyside in a week’s time.

Based on that timescale, the Arsenal game on Wednesday night could come slightly too soon for our number 17, but hopefully he’ll recover in time to be available for the Manchester United clash three days later.

As the head coach has alluded to, one silver lining to the setback of Jones’ injury blow was the opportunity to gave to Nyoni, who duly seized his chance with an outstanding performance which has earned him plenty of deserved praise.

The 17-year-old looks set to be given further scope to impress Slot and Liverpool fans over the next few days, particularly if his elder teammate isn’t ready to take on the Gunners or the Red Devils.

