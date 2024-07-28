Lewis Koumas’ succinct reply to Trey Nyoni’s tweet neatly sums up Liverpool gem’s display v Betis

Trey Nyoni was arguably the most talked-about player from Liverpool’s clash against Real Betis on Friday night as the Reds began their U.S. tour with a 1-0 victory in Pittsburgh.

The 17-year-old replaced the injured Curtis Jones on the half-hour mark and put in a tremendous performance showing a maturity belying his tender years and wowing the LFC coaching staff.

On Saturday, the teenager posted a few pictures from before and during the game on X, along with the caption ‘More minutes and grateful for the opportunity!’.

His Liverpool teammate Lewis Koumas – who came on in his place for the final 20 minutes – summed up his thoughts on the ex-Leicester prodigy’s display in very simple terms, replying with a single star emoji.

⭐️ — Lewis Koumas (@LewisKoumas) July 27, 2024

Nyoni’s superb range of passing was on show throughout the win over Betis, and the youngster is wholly deserving of every bit of praise which has come his way following his exploits in Pittsburgh.

Of course there’s a realisation that one pre-season performance shouldn’t be taken as a sure-fire guarantee that he’ll soon be running the show for Liverpool’s first team, and the coaches at Anfield will certainly be managing him gently as he continues his development.

He’ll surely have a part to play in this week’s friendlies against Arsenal and Manchester United, along with the Anfield clash against Sevilla in a fortnight’s time, but what happens once the competitive action begins is the burning question.

Nyoni has only played one official match at senior level – 12 minutes off the bench in our FA Cup win over Southampton in February – and further first-team opportunities in the short-term will likely be restricted to domestic cup appearances and sporadic substitute outings in the Premier League.

For now, though, the 17-year-old is doing everything in his power to show Arne Slot that, in the fullness of time, he could have a significant part to play in the Dutchman’s era at Liverpool.

