Liverpool could have a trump card to play as Newcastle reiterate Anthony Gordon stance – report

Anthony Gordon has been linked with Liverpool throughout the summer, and it appears that the Reds aren’t planning to abandon their pursuit of the Newcastle winger just yet.

CaughtOffside reported over the weekend that the Reds have begun renegotiating with the Tyneside club over the England international, despite Eddie Howe vividly making it clear that they’ve no intention of selling him.

According to the Sunday World, Anfield chiefs are considering the trump card of an alternative deal which’d involve players moving to St James’ Park as an incentive to try and convince the Magpies to send the 23-year-old the other way.

When Liverpool’s initial interest in Gordon was reported earlier this summer, it involved a ‘swap deal’ proposal which would’ve seen Jarell Quansah joining Newcastle, but the Reds were unwilling to sanction the defender’s exit as they deem him too important to lose.

From this latest report, it appears that Anfield chiefs are open to the idea of including players in an exchange deal, but only on their own terms.

Whether that’d persuade the Magpies to sell the England winger is another matter, and it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where LFC are happy to jettison one or more squad members for whom Howe would readily part with the ex-Everton forward.

If Liverpool are to somehow persuade Newcastle to sell Gordon this summer, the reality is that it’ll probably take a large cash offer, and one that the Tyneside club could swiftly put to use for their own reinforcements.

History suggests that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have a ceiling in mind as to how much they’re willing to pay for the forward, and if that amount is rejected by the St James’ Park hierarchy, the Reds will simply move on to alternative targets.

