Moretto: Real Madrid ‘quietly working on’ behind-the-scenes deals which could impact Trent pursuit

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are eager to add Trent Alexander-Arnold to their squad in the near future, but they also appear to be working on other behind-the-scenes activity which could impact their pursuit of the Liverpool vice-captain.

The 25-year-old is into the final year of his contract at Anfield, which has prompted a wave of speculation and discussion as to whether he’ll stay with his boyhood club, and a few players at the Bernabeu are in a similar situation.

Writing for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto outlined: “At the moment, Real Madrid are quietly working on some contract renewals, such as Ferland Mendy, and on some players whose contracts are expiring in the summer of 2025 and who could also arrive for free in a year.

“The two most famous examples being Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

READ MORE: ‘Exceeded their expectations’ – One youngster has surprised Liverpool coaches in pre-season

READ MORE: Liverpool fans could soon see ‘really smart’ player in new role after training ground reveal

Two things stand out from Moretto’s update above, one of which is that Trent is still very much of interest to the Champions League holders.

The other is that they appear to be trying to cover their own bases when it comes to their own players who, as it stands, are set to leave the Bernabeu as free agents next summer. Tellingly, both of their current right-backs – Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez – fall under that category.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

While both of those are considerably older than the Liverpool vice-captain (at 32 and 33 respectively) and will likely be offered short-term deals at best, it does offer encouragement to Reds supporters that Real Madrid could tie down their existing options in that position.

In turn, that lessens their panic to get Trent in the door. Also, if they’re focused on contract renewals in-house, it may give Anfield chiefs some crucial scope to do likewise and get their number 66 to commit to a long-term deal.

If you ask us, Carlo Ancelotti would be crazy to part with two excellent right-backs in Carvajal and Vazquez, so they don’t need another one through the door!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions