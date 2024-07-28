(Video) Salah and Szoboszlai share playful exchange right in front of Slot in Pittsburgh tunnel

A playful half-time exchange between Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah summed up the jovial mood of Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Real Betis in Pittsburgh.

The duo combined for the only goal of the match in the first half, and as the teams made their way through the tunnel and onto the pitch to resume battle, the pair looked more than relaxed.

Behind-the-scenes footage captured by LFC’s social media team for their Inside series on YouTube showed the Hungarian and Egyptian slapping one another in turn…right in front of Arne Slot, who’d just imparted a quick message to his players as they prepared to kick off for the second half.

We’re not sure if the head coach even noticed the interaction between Szoboszlai and Salah, but if he did, he seemed quite happy to turn a blind eye to it, which was fair enough after the two players had tag-teamed for what proved to be the match-winning moment!

You can view the exchange between Szoboszlai and Salah below (from 9:33), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: