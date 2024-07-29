Liverpool and Man City duo agree on prospective decision which could impact several Reds players

Liverpool and Manchester City have become increasingly bitter rivals over the past decade, although there’s a firm consensus between one player from either club on a potentially huge decision which could be made in the coming weeks or months.

England are on the lookout for a new manager following Gareth Southgate’s post-Euro 2024 resignation, and just as he stepped up to the role from the under-21s in 2016, Lee Carsley is now being touted to do the same.

As noted by Lewis Steele on X (and for the Daily Mail), Harvey Elliott has given his backing to the ex-Everton midfielder to take the Three Lions job, declaring that the 50-year-old is ‘ready to step up’.

The journalist noted in his social media post that Manchester City’s Rico Lewis ‘said very similar last week’, with both he and the Liverpool midfielder endorsing their country’s under-21 coach for the senior position.

Harvey Elliott has endorsed Lee Carsley to become the next England manager. Liverpool midfielder says: 'Lee is an unbelievable manager and an unbelievable guy. He is ready to step up.' Rico Lewis said very similar last week.

Liverpool only had two players in the England squad at Euro 2024 (Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez), but if Carsley is appointed as Southgate’s successor, that number could swell if and when the Three Lions qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The two defenders who were silver medalists in Germany this month will be only 27 and 29 when that tournament in North America rolls around, so if both can maintain good form at club level, they should feel confident of making the plane.

Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah – who are younger still – were in the provisional Three Lions squad for the Euros this summer; and along with Elliott, the former helped Carsley’s England side to continental glory at under-21 level last year.

Therefore, the ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder is already well aware of what the Liverpool trio can produce, so theoretically their chances of senior caps should be boosted if the 50-year-old is given the big job by the FA.

Obviously the onus will still be on each player to perform consistently for the Reds in order to vie for national team inclusion, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there was a distinct Anfield flavour to future Three Lions squads, especially if the current under-21 boss fills the vacancy that Southgate left.

