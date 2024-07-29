(Video) ‘A lot different…’ – Harvey Elliott shares insight on LFC’s first few weeks under Slot

Harvey Elliott has given an insight into what the first few weeks of working under Arne Slot have been like for the Liverpool squad.

A handful of Reds players reconvened in Kirkby to begin pre-season training at the start of July, with a few more joining up as the month progressed, and they’ve been gradually getting accustomed to the new head coach’s methods.

Speaking to Sky Sports News in Philadelphia during the club’s U.S. tour, the 21-year-old said of the sessions under the Dutchman: “They’ve been amazing, very intense, very hardworking, but that’s what pre-season is for. We’re very excited to start the season. We’ve got a few more games and a lot more training sessions to go, and they’ve been really enjoyable.

“[It’s] very intense, especially with the humidity out here and the heat. We don’t really get that in England, but it’s all the better for us. We’ll keep working hard and trusting what he’s doing.

“The style of play is a lot different. It’s more about possession now. There’s a good buzz around the team and the lads are really excited to try and apply it in the games. It’s just about us making sure we’re learning and keep trying out what he’s telling us to do.”

While there will likely be some strong similarities between what Slot is trying to do and what Jurgen Klopp implemented at Liverpool – relentless pressing springs to mind – there’s also bound to be nuanced differences distinguishing the two regimes from each other.

The Reds have three more pre-season games to fine-tune things under the new boss before the Premier League campaign begins, so hopefully the LFC machine will be running smoothly by the time we face Ipswich at Portman Road on 17 August.

From listening to the likes of Elliott and Curtis Jones, it seems that the players are quickly taking to the Dutchman’s methods. Let’s hope it bears fruit instantly once the competitive action gets underway next month!

You can check out Elliott’s comments below, via @SkySportsNews on X: