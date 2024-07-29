Harvey Elliott speaks out on Southgate snub and names alternative to Klopp as ideal England successor

Harvey Elliott has admitted disappointment at not being involved in England’s European Championship campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold got the nod from manager Gareth Southgate, though was rarely used after the former Middlesbrough boss buckled under pressure around his experimental use of the No.66 in midfield.

“Of course I wanted to be there but they have their certain ways and their players that they monitor and that they want to pick and that’s just what they do,” the No.19 was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

“At the same time that I was disappointed I had a nice break. The summer before I had the Euros with the 21s so I didn’t get a long break.

“It was good to unwind and go and see family and chill out and get my head down for this pre-season, especially with the new manager I wanted to be fresh and ready to go.”

The Reds star enjoyed a productive 2023/24 campaign, registering 15 goal contributions in 53 appearances (across all competitions).

Who is Harvey Elliott backing to replace Gareth Southgate?

Intriguingly, the former Fulham academy star hasn’t backed former boss Jurgen Klopp to take over the reins, despite the German tactician being heavily linked with the role in question.

In fairness, the 57-year-old is enjoying a well-deserved sabbatical from the sport after nine draining (but rewarding) years at Anfield.

Instead, England U21s head coach Lee Carsley has received the nod from our 21-year-old midfielder.

“Lee is an unbelievable manager and an unbelievable guy,” Elliott added.

“He is ready to step up. There have been a lot of big clubs sniffing around him and that is credit to himself and his coaching.

“Whenever I step on the pitch for England at that level I just have freedom to enjoy my football. I feel like he is ready. They are conversations for them (at the FA).”

As long as Jurgen gets the break his unwavering dedication to the cause at Merseyside warrants, we’re happy!

