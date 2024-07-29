‘Formal bid’: Fabrizio Romano just dropped intriguing afternoon transfer news for Liverpool

Sepp van den Berg is increasingly becoming the subject of transfer interest across Europe.

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that PSV Eindhoven have supplied a formal bid in the region of £8.4m for the Dutchman’s services this summer – a proposal Liverpool ‘immediately rejected’.

🚨🔴 Understand PSV Eindhoven have sent formal bid to Liverpool for Sepp van den Berg at the end of last week, worth around €10m. Liverpool have immediately rejected the proposal. pic.twitter.com/fqDNliSfmY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2024

Almost two months on from the defender telling Dutch media that he wanted to leave the club, the 22-year-old is now actively training with the Liverpool senior side and participating in pre-season fixtures.

Will Sepp van den Berg be sold this summer?

It’s not just PSV that have registered their interest in our No.72. Bundesliga outfits Hoffenheim and Mainz were also thought to be keen, according to reports originating from Germany.

Still, it’s far from certain that Van den Berg will be departing Anfield this summer, even should an interested party match our valuation of £20m.

Indeed, according to sources close to the club, the former PEC Zwolle star has reportedly exceeded the expectations of the coaching staff – including our new head coach, Arne Slot.

Is this merely public talk designed to drive up the asking price? Perhaps. Though, we’d imagine there’s more than a spot of truth to such reports on the player’s pre-season progress.

Whilst further bolstering the kitty ahead of a potentially busy August would be welcome, it would be arguably far more beneficial to see Liverpool find a use for the former loan star ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Time shall prove telling on that front.

