Former Liverpool man now left devastated after FSG decision

Former Liverpool star Albert Riera has been left devastated after Bordeaux filed for bankruptcy.

The football manager subsequently terminated his contract with the Ligue 2 outfit, which has been relieved of its professional status and relegated to the third-tier of French football.

“Allow me not to waste a second of my time or my strength talking about this moment, I will not make any comments and I carry them with pain in me but with the clear conscience that I assumed my responsibilities in the best way I know how,” the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Let’s start by talking about what must be done to become again the great club that we all know.

I took my step, forgave the compensation of my transfer (a noble gesture from my former club NK Celje, thank you) and terminated my one-year contract from which I claim nothing so that this debt does not remain in the history of this club.

“Let’s look to the future, and what I always say, in the places where I have been happy, is see you later.

Proud to be in your history as a player and as a coach, THANK YOU!

“I chose a photo where you can see the name and shield of this historic team in big letters, in the following, thank the protagonists and the fans, they must always be united, and my last ones with a smile to be proud to have been your coach, THANK YOU AGAIN.”

The Spaniard has since rejoined his old club NK Celje after having led La Belle Endormie to a 12th-place finish in the 2023/24 campaign.

What next for FSG and expanding their club portfolio?

The appointments of Michael Edwards (CEO of Football), Pedro Marques (Director of Football Development), Julian Ward (Technical Director) has made clear FSG’s intentions of building their footballing portfolio.

It’s extremely unfortunate that the American outfit opted to pull out of talks to take their interest in Bordeaux further – especially given the repercussions that have followed as a result of their financial struggles.

Fenway, of course, can’t take responsibility for all that has ensued. It’s just a massive shame that a club with a serious history has now plunged even deeper into the pyramid.

What now for FSG?

We know John W Henry and Co. won’t be giving up on their hopes of bolstering their footballing portfolio any time soon. The structure to support such a venture is already in place and ready to transform another outfit in, they will hope, a similar manner to former sleeping giant Liverpool.

The Athletic previously tipped Fenway to focus their efforts on leagues in Portugal, France and Belgium. That would still seem a viable route for the Americans as they seek to follow in the footsteps of the City Group and Brighton owner Tony Bloom.

You can catch the full post on Instagram below, courtesy of Riera’s account:

