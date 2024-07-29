(Video) ‘Incredible speed’: Exciting winger Liverpool could have signed for £30m already impressing; Slot will be kicking himself

Yankuba Minteh looked a player that would suit Arne Slot’s Liverpool to a T.

The statistics and eye test would certainly support that point. And that’s without considering the fact the Gambian played the best football of his career thus far under the former Feyenoord boss in the Eredivisie.

It all seemed to be lining up for the Reds to take advantage of one of the most exciting prospects in European football.

As it turned out, however, it was Brighton & Hove Albion that would take the plunge on the footballer with ‘incredible speed’ (according to Brighton technical director David Weir, via BBC Sport) for £30m.

It’s still early days when it comes to evaluating the kind of impact the 20-year-old could have in the Premier League this coming season. Nonetheless, he’s already looking an exciting addition based on his pre-season impact.

Our money’s on him being another fine piece of business from the Seagulls.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Brighton’s official X account: