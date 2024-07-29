Liverpool could be tempted into selling Jurgen Klopp favourite he called ‘world-class’ last season

There have, understandably, been question marks over Wataru Endo’s ability to help Liverpool challenge for the title next term.

Matters haven’t been helped by the fact the former Stuttgart skipper will continue to be compared to bona fide world-class operators across the country in the form of Declan Rice and Rodri.

To add fuel to the fire, David Lynch reported yesterday on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds could be tempted into selling if they receive a higher bid.

Liverpool have turned down a €14m bid from Marseille for Wataru Endo. A number of German clubs are also interested in the midfielder and a higher offer could tempt the Reds to sell. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) July 28, 2024

This follows the decision to reject an opening offer from Marseille, with James Pearce citing several reasons behind this.

What did Jurgen Klopp make of Wataru Endo?

There were more than a few heads scratched at the sight of Wataru Endo showing up at the AXA training centre last summer in a window that had almost delivered Moises Caicedo.

To give credit where credit’s due, of course, the Japanese international more than impressed in his opening campaign at L4.

His performance against title-winners Manchester City, in particular, at Anfield inspired some serious praise from Liverpool’s former manager.

“What can you expect? That you sign a 30-year-old captain of Japan and he will be a standout player in the Premier League?” Jurgen Klopp told BBC Sport.

“That he would be a good player, we knew, but what he’s making of that role, together with Macca, or then with Dom or then with Harvey – by the way, what a game he played…

“You never know that people can develop to world class, but that’s what happened.”

We’re big fans of Endo, though we’d be inclined to argue that ‘world-class’ is a slight stretch.

Nonetheless, we’d be more than open to keeping the Japan international at the club if we can’t sign a genuine improvement – and without blocking Stefan Bajcetic’s pathway in the process.