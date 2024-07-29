(Photo) Liverpool fans almost won’t believe what they’re seeing on 25-y/o’s Instagram account

It’s fair to say that a change in management – as heartbreaking as it is to see Jurgen Klopp depart – could very well be beneficial for a number of stars.

Let’s make one thing absolutely clear before we move on: We would have been more than open to the German tactician fulfilling his original contract – even extending beyond that point.

However, change can be good.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, for one, seems to have reacted well to the torch being handed over to new boss Arne Slot.

The England international is currently enjoying his holidays following the Three Lions’ 2-1 defeat to Spain in the European Championship final.

But boy is he not resting on his laurels! That’s not a doctored image below – our No.66 is looking in remarkable shape ahead of the 2024/25 season.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s official Instagram account: