Offer being prepared: Liverpool ‘determined’ to land £30m marksman who’s wowed Van Dijk – report

Liverpool could seemingly be about to submit an offer for a Euro 2024 star who’s already impressed Virgil van Dijk.

According to Fotomac on Monday morning, the Reds are in the process of putting together a formal bid for Galatasaray forward Baris Alper Yilmaz believed to be worth €30m (£25.4m).

Although the Merseyside club are reportedly ‘determined’ to make a deal happen, their proposed offer is understood to be slightly short of the €35m (£29.6m) at which the Istanbul outfit value him.

Liverpool have seemingly been on the cusp of moving for Yilmaz all summer, judging by various reports from Turkiye in recent weeks, so we won’t start getting too excited yet about his chances of coming to Anfield in the next month.

The 24-year-old will likely link back up with Galatasaray this week, having had most of July off following his role in getting his country to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, where they narrowly went down to Netherlands.

He earned the praise of Van Dijk after that match, with the Reds captain saying that the Turkish forward made life ‘very hard’ for the Dutch defence with his ‘elusive’ running (Milliyet), although he didn’t actually score in any of his five games at the tournament despite impressing overall.

There still seems to be scope for a right-sided winger to come in at Anfield this summer, with Mo Salah the only natural senior option in that position and his backup Ben Doak potentially going out on loan amid reported interest from Leicester and Southampton.

If Liverpool are serious about trying to sign Yilmaz, you’d expect that their admiration for the player will materialise in a formal offer sooner rather than later, following weeks of speculation surrounding the Galatasaray forward.

With only one month remaining in the transfer window, time is increasingly of the essence for Richard Hughes and his recruitment team.

