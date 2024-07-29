‘Over the moon…’ – Another Liverpool prodigy could emulate his dad as new deal confirmed

There’s been a recurring theme of youngsters at Liverpool whose fathers were also professional footballers, and that trend has continued in recent days.

Lewis Koumas, Jayden Danns and Bobby Clark (sons of Jason, Neil and Lee respectively) all featured for the Reds’ first team last season, and another child of a former Premier League player could follow in their footsteps over the next couple of years.

Prince Kobe Cisse, whose dad Djibril played in our 2005 Champions League final triumph, took to X on Sunday evening to confirm that he’s signed his first professional contract with the club.

The youngster, who turned 16 last Friday, posted: “Over the moon to sign a Scholarship with my boyhood club @LFC. When I joined at the age of 4 this was the dream, now it’s reality! Big thanks to my mum, my family and the LFC staff who supported me throughout the journey…Hard work continues”.

Over the Moon to sign a Scholarship with my boyhood club @LFC, When i joined at the age of 4 this was the dream,now it’s Reality ! Big thanks to my mum my family and the LFC staff who supported me throughout the journey…..Hard work continues ❤️🔴! pic.twitter.com/upJSuzabvR — Prince Cisse (@PrinceCisse99) July 28, 2024

Young Cisse is already a Wales under-16 international (his mother is Welsh) and has graduated to the under-18 ranks at Liverpool this year, featuring in their recent friendly against Accrington Stanley (Liverpool Echo).

His aim will now be to impress sufficiently at that level to earn under-21 recognition and, if all goes to plan, follow in his father’s footsteps by playing for the Reds’ first team. That’s still a long-term target for now, although the likes of Danns, Koumas and Trey Nyoni provide obvious examples to try and emulate.

In the summer of 2004, Cisse senior became LFC’s then-record signing for £14m (how the transfer market has changed over the past 20 years!).

Whilst he never quite shot the lights out at Anfield – two separate leg breaks obviously didn’t help – he came up clutch in two major finals, converting his penalty in the Champions League decider in Istanbul and scoring our firrst goal in the 2006 FA Cup decider, which turned out to be his last game for us.

Maybe, just maybe, Prince Kobe can go on to repeat his dad’s feat of becoming a European champion with Liverpool – that’s something we’d all be quite happy to see!

