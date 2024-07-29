(Video) Romano drops Marseille update which suggests Liverpool can relax about Wataru Endo

Wataru Endo has been the subject of a surprise offer from Marseille, but an update from Fabrizio Romano on Monday afternoon would seem to suggest that Liverpool needn’t worry about losing the midfielder just yet.

It was last night that a report from The Athletic came to light that the Reds had rejected a bid of just under £12m from Roberto De Zerbi’s side for the Japan international, although the Italian transfer reporter subsequently outlined that the approach had actually been made a few weeks ago.

Speaking on his eponymous YouTube channel today, Romano outlined that the Ligue 1 side have since moved on to other midfield targets, with two through the door already and another likely to arrive in the coming days.

He stated: “On Endo and Liverpool and Marseille, the approach from Marseille to Liverpool was in June before they signed Ismael Kone and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

“Now they’re looking at different targets, and Marseille are confident they’ll close the deal with Inter for Valentin Carboni this week – loan with buy option.”

Just as the Reds were opportunistic in landing the Japanese midfielder from Stuttgart last August, Marseille tried to pull off a similarly stealthy coup for the 31-year-old this summer, but LFC rightly stood their ground and said no.

With the Ligue 1 outfit promptly switching their focus to other targets, it very much looks as if they were just chancing their arm with Endo rather than seriously pursuing him, and it should be safe to declare that they’re highly unlikely to go back in for him any time soon.

You can check out Romano’s update on Endo below (from 9:21), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: