(Video) Sumptuous Salah goal in Liverpool training had fans in Philadelphia gasping in awe

Mo Salah provided one of the highlights of Liverpool’s open training session in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Reds were put through their paces in front of a handful of spectators at Lincoln Financial Field as they prepare for their pre-season friendly against Arsenal at the same venue on Wednesday night, and the Egyptian gave onlookers a moment to savour.

During a miniature match, Dominik Szoboszlai played a pinpoint crossfield ball to the winger, who exchanged a first-time one-two with Harvey Elliott before curling an unstoppable shot into the corner of the goal net.

Salah’s sublime finish drew gasps and squeals of awer from the Liverpool fans present as they burst into appreciative applause – a treat for them; all in a day’s work for the 32-year-old who’s consistently turned goalscoring into an art form throughout his time as a Red!

You can check out Salah’s training ground goal below, via @LFC on X: