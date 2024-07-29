Spanish club just ‘opened talks’ for 6ft 3 behemoth Liverpool have been scouting for ages – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool’s interest in bolstering their backline has been well-documented since the opening of the summer transfer window on Friday June 14.

One player thought to have caught the Reds’ recruitment team’s eyes is that of RB Salzburg centre-half Oumar Solet.

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Villarreal have been the first to throw their hat into the ring. The La Liga outfit has reportedly opened talks for the 24-year-old with a fee of around £7.1m tabled.

🚨🟡 EXCL: Villarreal open talks with RB Salzburg for centre back Omar Solet as initial proposal is ready. Negotiations ongoing for fee around €8.5m plus add-ons, personal terms to be discussed. pic.twitter.com/hzl4g6DNV6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2024

The Frenchman featured 28 times for the Red Bull outfit (across all competitions) amid multiple injury issues throughout the 2023/24 campaign. Salzburg fell short of the Austrian Bundesliga title by two points, with Viteszlav Jaros helping Sturm Graz lift their first top-flight title since the 2010/11 season.

Liverpool could miss out on another defensive target

It’s worth prefacing any discussion around Solet by first stating the obvious: Liverpool’s defensive shortlist will undoubtedly be a long one.

Admittedly, we have been scouting the 6′ 3″ player for a ‘long time’, according to Romano. Though that doesn’t necessarily indicate that he’s right at the top of our transfer target list.

Let’s just hope we’re still able to snap up our top targets after Arne Slot’s had time to take a proper look at our remaining defensive talents.

Liverpool are still waiting on the return of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Ibrahima Konate set to link up with the touring squad soon.

