Liverpool veteran confirms on social media that he’s staying at Anfield for another year

The oldest player on Liverpool’s books has confirmed that he’ll be staying on at Anfield for at least one more year.

While the exits of Adrian and Thiago Alcantara have left Virgil van Dijk as the first-born member of Arne Slot’s senior squad, the Dutchman is still nearly three years younger than a certain Jay Spearing, who’s continuing to enjoy his Indian summer as an overage player with the Reds’ under-21s.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram following the 2-0 pre-season win over Chorley for Barry Lewtas’ side, posting a photo of him in action along with the caption: ‘Can’t beat that New kit feeling ⚽️🤩 Boots staying firmly on for another Season 👏 @liverpoolfc’.

Combining his playing role with that of Liverpool under-18s assistant coach, Spearing continues to impart invaluable knowledge to young players at the club in multiple capacities.

While his on-pitch time for the under-21s is sporadic, Lewtas will no doubt be appreciative to have the 35-year-old to call upon if needed, particularly if the squad is stretched by injuries or call-ups to the senior side.

It’ll be 16 years this coming December that the Wallasley native made his first-team debut off the bench in a Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven, but his Instagram post and his decision to keep playing shows that his desire to get out onto the field burns as bright as ever.

It comes as a tremendous boost for Liverpool’s underage sides that Spearing will still be around for the forthcoming season to exert his considerable influence on his younger teammates, both on and off the pitch.

