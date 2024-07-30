Beyond Gordon: Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool claim as Reds have chance of transfer twist

Liverpool continue to scour the market for midfield and centre-back options in the current summer window.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds continue to consider movement in these areas ahead of August.

“We know that for the summer they are looking at midfield, they are looking at centre-back position also,” the Italian reporter spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“There are other things to do for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, they are considering to do these things. We will see when and how and if Liverpool will decide to advance.”

The Merseysiders have been heavily linked with Newcastle United’s Antony Gordon and the Englishman remains a ‘concrete’ option for the club’s recruitment team.

Elsewhere, Wataru Endo is not considered for sale at Anfield, despite reports to the contrary, with the club insistent on the need to line up a replacement first before parting ways with the Japanese international.

Liverpool need to sign a centre-back this summer

It’s a non-negotiable as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop.

We completely appreciate we’ve got a wonderful array of talents in the heart of the backline, including Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and, potentially, Sepp van den Berg.

However, the simple fact remains that we’ve lost an incredibly gifted operator in Joel Matip, whilst there are question marks over our French international’s ability to stay fit for an entire campaign.

We technically could survive with the options available, but oh boy would it be taking an unnecessarily big risk when the fixture list has expanded even further.

Could a deal be made with Newcastle for Anthony Gordon?

It all seemed a little hopeless after the PSR accounting period passed, along with the brief window in which Liverpool could have ideally engaged with Newcastle for Anthony Gordon’s services.

The Reds were understandably unprepared to meet the Magpies’ considerable asking price for their exciting left-sided attacker.

However, dare we say it, the winds appear to be changing.

A flurry of reports have made clear that our interest remains concrete and that options are being considered in terms of how to persuade our Premier League rivals to release their top English talent.

The Sunday World, for instance, speculate that we could offer players as part of a deal to bring Gordon back to Anfield.

Romano himself reiterated that our interest remains ‘strong’ and the player remains high up on our shortlist.

Whether anything will come of this remains to be seen.

