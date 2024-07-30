Harvey Elliott explains ‘next step’ in his Liverpool career as plans for 24/25 campaign outlined

Harvey Elliott has explained he now sees himself as one of the more senior members at Liverpool as he prepares for his sixth campaign on Merseyside.

The boyhood red signed for the club in the summer of 2019 and has been involved with the first team ever since.

He’s currently in the USA with Arne Slot’s squad preparing for friendlies against Arsenal and Manchester United later this week with the Reds already defeating Spanish outfit Real Betis 1-0 on Saturday.

Elliott believes he’s learnt a lot from his experiences down the years and now wants to be someone who the younger members of the squad can approach with confidence.

“I think that is the next step for me: more responsibility,” the England youth international told the ECHO. “And now I think I have sort of cemented my spot in the team, I have been around it for five years and I feel like this is my time to really kick on and really achieve what I want to achieve.

“From the club’s perspective as well, trophy-wise, you know we’re back in the Champions League now and it is all exciting. So we just need to trust the manager, trust the setup and the tactics and when we’re out on the pitch, just make sure we apply it.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano says 22-y/o who’s ‘doing very well in pre-season’ could leave Liverpool this week

“It’s part of me learning and growing. I’ve captained England in the U21s a few times so these are all things I’m taking with me. This pre-season we have a younger group so I want to be that voice, I want them to come to me if they have anything to speak about or questions. I have been there before, I was a young lad in a massive team.

“I always had players around me that helped me out so I feel like it’s kind of my job now to help in any way I can that is possible. At the same time they need to just go and play their football because the club have seen something in everyone. They deserve to be here. You saw their performances the other night, it was unbelievable. They just want to fulfil their dream as well as ours.”

Our No.19 speaks with so much maturity and always conducts himself very well despite his tender age.

He wears his heart on his sleeve and always gives his all when out on the pitch and that’s a huge reason why he’s a very popular figure at the club.

The 21-year-old registered 15 goal contributions across all competitions last term and he’ll be eager to improve on those numbers this time around.

He cut short his summer break in order to return to the AXA Training Centre earlier this month and we’re certainly hoping he can have a successful campaign.

He’s got the skillset required to shine at Liverpool but consistency is what’s required if Elliott is to become a regular starter.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions