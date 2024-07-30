Liverpool transfer reality clear as James Pearce shares news coming out of Anfield

Liverpool have not given up hope of adding to the squad this summer.

The Reds are, in fact, ‘predominantly’ keeping an eye on footballers ‘aged 24 or under’ who Arne Slot can develop.

“Liverpool are predominantly looking at players aged 24 or under with a decent level of experience who Slot can help take to the next level through development,” James Pearce wrote for The Athletic.

“Sporting director Richard Hughes said he expected July to be quiet in the transfer market, with business cranking up in August once Slot has worked with his full squad.”

The Merseysiders are understood to retain a strong interest in Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, but it remains to be seen if the Magpies can be tempted into parting with one of their biggest assets.

Otherwise, the club is still looking at midfielders and centre-back options in the market ahead of what is expected to be a busier August.

Liverpool are waiting for Arne Slot to assess the squad

One of the main reasons why we’ve yet to make a first official senior signing comes down to the manager’s need to assess his new squad.

The former Feyenoord boss hasn’t been handed the best circumstances in this regard given the timing of the Copa America and Euros tournaments. And that’s not to mention the holiday periods still being enjoyed by the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister.

With the pair in question, among others, set to gradually filter back into the side over the coming weeks, however, we can expect some increased movement as we head into August.

Hopefully, the limited time remaining in the window won’t prove too much of a barrier when it comes to securing our top targets (and for reasonable prices).

