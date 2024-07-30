What David Lynch has heard from Liverpool involving serious talent Klopp loved

Ryan Gravenberch’s future is, if you were to put your full faith in recent reports, allegedly up in the air amid interest from Turkish outfit Galatasaray.

Fortunately, David Lynch has confirmed the Dutchman very much remains a part of Arne Slot’s plans for the future.

The reliable reporter noted on X (formerly Twitter) that the ex-Bayern Munich star ‘will be given the chance to deliver on his obvious promise’.

Ryan Gravenberch has been persistently linked with a move to Turkey this summer, but he will be given the chance to deliver on his obvious promise at Liverpool in the coming season. Free one on Substack.https://t.co/5dgDlRB5dO pic.twitter.com/QTJoSvHrYy — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) July 30, 2024

The Reds signed the 22-year-old for £34.2m back in the summer of 2023, with the footballer joining Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in completely revamping the midfield department.

It would be incredibly unfair to sell Gravenberch now

A clean slate for all was promised following the arrival of new head coach Arne Slot. Why on earth should that message be different for Gravenberch? Particularly given how he’s only had one season at Anfield – and it wasn’t even that bad!

We’re not talking about a 26-year-old midfielder who’s had their chance. There’s plenty of raw potential for Jurgen Klopp’s successor to really dive into.

James Pearce said the mission objective this summer would be to identify and sign players under the age of 24 who Slot can take to the next level.

If Gravenberch wasn’t at the club right now, we’d surely be taking a long hard look at him as the kind of player that could benefit from his compatriot’s coaching.

How did Klopp feel about Gravenberch?

It’s fair to say our 2023 summer signing had a fan in his former manager, Jurgen Klopp.

“I think it’s really obvious how good he is, what a talent he is,” the 57-year-old told reporters last year (via Evening Standard).

“He’s enjoying the situation, enjoying himself, that’s very important, [he] gets step by step all the confidence back, that’s really cool to see.

“We wanted to give him 90 minutes, but then we saw now he dropped a little bit and didn’t want to go there with any risks so that’s why we brought on [Dominik Szoboszlai] for a few minutes.

“Everything goes in the right direction, that’s really helpful.”

With the opportunity for a fresh start under Arne Slot, we’re backing him to come on leaps and bounds at Liverpool this term.

