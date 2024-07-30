‘You can tell…’ – Alexis Mac Allister outlines what he’s already discussed with Arne Slot

Alexis Mac Allister will be one of the last Liverpool players to link up with the club in pre-season due to his Copa America-winning exploits earlier this month, but the midfielder has already spoken at length with his new boss at Anfield.

The 25-year-old has been speaking with journalist Juan Pablo Varsky for Argentine outlet Clank! when he touched upon his initial impressions of Arne Slot after speaking with the Reds’ head coach for the first time while away on international duty.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

LFC’s number 10 outlined (via Liverpool Echo): “I had talks with the new coach during the Copa America. We talked a little about the club and about what I saw and so on. You can tell he’s a very trained technician. He spoke to me very well.

“I talked with [Argentina team-mate] Marcos Senesi who played for him at Feyenoord, and he spoke very well of him.

“I think there is a lot of optimism about what this season is going to be like for Liverpool, beyond the fact a great manager like Jurgen has left us. We have a great group and we believe the new coach can help us achieve a lot of things.”

READ MORE: What journalist noticed in Liverpool training could have Arteta sweating ahead of Arsenal clash

READ MORE: ‘He never stops…’ – Kevin Nolan says Liverpool have a ‘brilliant leader’ in their squad

2024/25 will mark a fourth successive season working with a fourth different manager/head coach for Mac Allister, following on from Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi in his final two years at Brighton, then Jurgen Klopp upon his move to Liverpool last summer and now Slot.

The Argentine is therefore no stranger to quickly switching from one regime to another, and considering the noises that his teammates have made about how they’re adapting to the 45-year-old, we imagine it won’t take long for our number 10 to grasp the intricacies of the new boss either.

The early weeks of the Dutchman’s regime have seen plenty of debate as to the positions in which certain players will likely be deployed over the coming season, and that’s a topic which followed the ex-Seagulls midfielder around throughout his debut campaign at Anfield.

Mac Allister was initially utilised as a number 6 by Klopp before playing further forward once Wataru Endo had earned the manager’s trust (Transfermarkt), and the 2022 World Cup winner looked more at home in the latter position.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Slot tries him in both roles – as well as the one which corresponds with his shirt number – over the course of the season, until such time that the head coach settles on where he sees the Argentine being the best fit in this exciting new era for Liverpool.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions