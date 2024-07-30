After Matip: James Pearce says another Liverpool defender is now ‘expected to secure a permanent move’

James Pearce has now confirmed that Nathaniel Phillips is ‘expected to secure a permanent move’ away from Liverpool Football Club this summer.

The 27-year-old centre-back’s current terms at Anfield are expected to expire in 2025.

“Nathaniel Phillips, who was the subject of a £4million bid from Turkish club Trabzonspor, is expected to secure a permanent move,” the reliable reporter wrote for The Athletic.

The Englishman spent the prior campaign on half-season loan spells, first with Celtic and then with Cardiff City.

There were hints over a prospective exit as far back as May when Phillips was sharing a heartfelt message to departing Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Now is the time for Phillips to seek pastures new

We can’t help but feel more than a little sorry for the defender and how he’s been treated over the last few years.

It seemed that a move would be within his grasp over the course of recent summer windows, only for an injury crisis or questions over available numbers to derail any such hopes.

Now, however, it seems a new dawn is approaching for our reliable backup centre-half.

Hopefully, he can get the move and game time he deserves after several years of top service at Liverpool.

We genuinely wish Phillips nothing but the best for his future.

