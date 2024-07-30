‘Really rate internally’: Fabrizio Romano drops ‘concrete’ late evening transfer news for Liverpool

Liverpool’s interest in Anthony Gordon is understood to remain ‘concrete’ ahead of the final month of the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that the England international ‘remains high’ on the Reds’ shortlist, with the recruitment team continuing to discuss the player internally.

“In the final days of June when they were in trouble with Financial Fair Play, Newcastle were approached by Liverpool for Anthony Gordon. There was an exchange, the player was keen on the move, so at that time Anthony Gordon gave the green light for a potential move to Liverpool,” the Italian journalist spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“But Newcastle decided not to accept the proposals. It was just an exchange, just a conversation, not a formal bid. Liverpool wanted to make a proposal but it was not what Newcastle expected for Anthony Gordon.

“What I wanted to tell you tonight is that what I’m hearing is the interest from Liverpool in Anthony Gordon remains a strong interest, remains a concrete interest. He’s a player they really rate internally, a player they really like. The name of Anthony Gordon remains high on Liverpool’s list.

The CaughtOffside columnist added: “What’s important to say is that in case they decide to do something in offensive positions, Anthony Gordon remains a player they really like. And so internally they are discussing the situation of Anthony Gordon because they keep believing he could be a fantastic player for the future of Liverpool.

“But again the problem could be in valuation with Newcastle because he’s a really important player for Newcastle. They don’t have any intention of making a normal price for Gordon – it has to be a big price for him in order to give a potential green light.

“But at the moment Newcastle really want to keep the player at the club, and so let’s see what Liverpool can do if Liverpool decide to do something on this deal.”

The former Everton man registered 23 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions) in 2023/24.

The 23-year-old had joined the Toffees from Liverpool after being released by the Reds’ Academy.

Is Anthony Gordon the right signing for Liverpool?

We’re more than appreciative of what the left-sided winger can offer teams on the pitch.

Our main point concern, however, is the wealth of options we currently have in this position. Who are Liverpool selling out of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz? Most likely the latter, we’d suspect, provided our valuation for the Colombian was first met.

It doesn’t change the fact that we’re woefully short of alternatives for Mo Salah (32) on the opposite flank.

Given we still don’t have any clarity over his long-term future at Anfield (if he even has one beyond his expiring contract), that leaves us in a sticky position.

It’s worth bearing in mind, of course, that Liverpool’s approach will be guided by opportunism. We’d be equally kicking ourselves not snapping up a player of Gordon’s quality if the chance presents itself.

Perhaps the interest, and possible eventual transfer, indicates a change of priority. Could the left-flank become the new dominant flank? Could Gordon be our Salah on the left? That’s a seismic amount of pressure to put on the Englishman’s shoulders.

And either way, we can’t escape the obvious need to bolster the right side of our attack.

