Fabrizio Romano says 22-y/o who’s ‘doing very well in pre-season’ could leave Liverpool this week

Fabrizio Romano has named one Liverpool player in particular who has impressed during pre-season.

Arne Slot and his players are currently in the US continuing their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign – his first one as Reds boss after replacing Jurgen Klopp in June.

The Anfield-based outfit are yet to sign any players during the current summer transfer window with a lot of the talk at the moment instead focussed on those who could be on their way out of the club.

Defender Sepp van den Berg is attracting interest from Dutch side PSV, according to Romano, with the Italian explaining that a decision about his future will be made ‘in the next days’.

“It is important to say that a lot will depend on outgoings. For example, Sepp van den Berg is doing very well in pre-season, so Liverpool will make a decision about him in the next days. They rejected an offer from PSV Eindhoven last week, that was €10m plus add-ons,” Romano said (as quoted by The Boot Room).

Central defender Joel Matip moved on from Liverpool in the summer following the expiry of his contract but the Reds do have the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez available in that position.

If van den Berg was to remain on Merseyside for the upcoming campaign you’d suspect that his chances would be very limited with the more senior options ahead of him in the pecking order.

He has impressed during loan spells at Preston North End and in Germany in recent years but has only made four senior appearances for Liverpool.

At 22 years of age there’s still plenty of time for the Netherlands U21 international to make his mark on our first team but it appears that the current window could be a decisive one for his Liverpool career.

