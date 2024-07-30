(Photo) Dominik Szoboszlai just unveiled Liverpool’s new 2024/25 away kit

News
Posted by

Liverpool’s away kit for the 2024/25 season has officially seen the light of day.

Dominik Szoboszlai revealed the shirt in question during an appearance for a speaking event at The Fillmore, also attended by Jarell Quansah and Owen Beck.

It’s pretty much along the lines of what we were expecting from the leaks – a predominantly black shirt with white finishes on the badge and branding.

We’ll get another look this coming Sunday against Manchester United.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldWrap on X:

More Stories Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool Nike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *