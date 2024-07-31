Harvey Elliott says Liverpool have a ‘fearless’ young starlet at Anfield who’s ‘got everything’

Harvey Elliott has been waxing lyrical about a ‘fearless’ young prospect in Liverpool’s squad.

With many of the Reds’ first-team regulars still on holiday after their Euro 2024/Copa America exploits, numerous academy gems have been given their opportunity with the senior side by Arne Slot during the pre-season tour of USA.

Among those is Trey Nyoni, who caught the eye with a superb performance off the bench against Real Betis last Friday, and the 21-year-old singled out the teenager for praise in an interview with The Athletic.

Elliott said: “Trey has got everything in him. He showed it the other night. He is fearless at such a young age. He just needs to keep going and trust the process. I’ve spoken to him and the seniors who have been around it a lot longer than I have, they have spoken to him as well.”

Having signed for Liverpool at 16 and played for Fulham’s first team by that stage, Elliott is very well placed to resonate with where Nyoni currently finds himself.

The 17-year-old was given a competitive Reds debut off the bench against Southampton five months ago and has a few more opportunities to stake his claim for further first-team action in the remaining pre-season friendlies over the coming days.

The fearlessness of which his elder teammate spoke was borne out in his display against Betis, and he has a sound network of mature players around him to offer him sage advice, along with the coaches that he’s striving to impress.

At such a young age, it’s crucial that Nyoni is handled with care, and Slot will no doubt be managing his progress carefully rather than asking him to take on too much too soon.

So long as the gifted teenager keeps absorbing and implementing the counsel of the coaching staff and first-team regulars like Elliott, he could have an incredibly bright future ahead of him.

