Liverpool player’s future could be plunged into doubt after bombshell £45m transfer revelation

Fresh doubt has been cast over the future of one Liverpool player after a transfer revelation came to light on Wednesday.

It’s no secret that the Reds have been casting an envious glance towards Newcastle for Anthony Gordon, who at one stage seemed close to a move to Anfield before the Magpies alleviated their PSR concerns by the end of June.

As reported by Simon Jones for the Daily Mail today, the two clubs had actually agreed upon a package which would’ve seen the former Everton winger return to Merseyside for £75m and Joe Gomez moving in the opposite direction for £45m.

However, it was the Tyneside club who pulled the plug on the proposed deal after they found other ways to fend off their PSR worries ahead of the 30 June cutoff.

The LFC defender is believed to be fully aware of the situation and will report back to the AXA Training Centre next week as scheduled, following his post-Euro 2024 holiday.

Although Newcastle haven’t made any subsequent moves for the 27-year-old, he’s reportedly been attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere, with no formal bids tabled for him as of yet.

This bombshell revelation could now have plunged Gomez’s future at Liverpool into doubt, with the Reds seemingly willing to cash on him for the right price and in the right circumstances.

Although his prospective inclusion in a deal which would’ve brought Gordon to Anfield shows how much the LFC hierarchy want to bring in the Newcastle winger, it’d still feel as though the Merseysiders are playing with fire by allowing their longest-serving current player to leave without a positional replacement coming in.

Sepp van den Berg’s involvement with the first team means that Arne Slot will have five centre-backs at his disposal once the last of the players on leave return to Kirkby, although the 22-year-old is very much wanted by PSV Eindhoven and has also attracted interest from the Bundesliga.

Ibrahima Konate has proven capable of performing to a high standard, but his injury record suggests that it’d be fanciful to depend on him staying fit for a full season. If Gomez were to depart, that’d duly ramp up the pressure on Jarell Quansah to avoid any absences of his own and build upon his excellent debut campaign for the Reds.

With one month remaining in the current transfer window, any club with designs on raiding Liverpool for their number 2 will now be aware that Richard Hughes could be swayed into doing business if the deal is to everyone’s satisfaction.

LFC could do with adding a centre-back even if the 27-year-old stays. If he’s to leave Anfield, a signing in that area of the pitch would go from being desirable but essential.

