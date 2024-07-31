(Photo) Huge injury news now coming out of Liverpool after latest snaps emerge

News
Posted by

Thank goodness Curtis Jones was spotted making his return to training.

Official imagery released by the Liverpool club account on X (formerly Twitter) displayed the midfielder smiling in team training ahead of an upcoming pre-season clash with Arsenal tomorrow (00:30am).

The Scouser had left fans with their hearts in their mouths after being spotted limping off the field of play during a water break in the 1-0 win over Real Betis.

Given it appeared to be a relatively serious hamstring issue, there were reasonable fears he could have been sidelined for several weeks.

What positive news this is!

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @LFC on X:

More Stories Curtis Jones Liverpool

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Good to hear he is back injury free – but will definitely have to improve on his less than satisfactory performance losing the ball needlessly/often last season to be a top notch first team player! YNWA.

    Reply

    1. Apparently Slot likes more possession based football. Might suit Curtis because he has a fear of passing the ball forward

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *