(Photo) Huge injury news now coming out of Liverpool after latest snaps emerge

Thank goodness Curtis Jones was spotted making his return to training.

Official imagery released by the Liverpool club account on X (formerly Twitter) displayed the midfielder smiling in team training ahead of an upcoming pre-season clash with Arsenal tomorrow (00:30am).

The Scouser had left fans with their hearts in their mouths after being spotted limping off the field of play during a water break in the 1-0 win over Real Betis.

Given it appeared to be a relatively serious hamstring issue, there were reasonable fears he could have been sidelined for several weeks.

What positive news this is!

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @LFC on X: