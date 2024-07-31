(Photo) Liverpool fans will swoon over what World Cup winner was wearing in latest Instagram post

Veteran Germany defender Mats Hummels will have delighted Liverpool fans with his latest Instagram post as he paid tribute to a current Reds player.

The 35-year-old – who won the World Cup with his country in 2014 and is now a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund over the summer – posted a photo of himself at a five-a-side football pitch wearing our 2018/19 grey away kit with Virgil van Dijk’s name and number on the back.

The German also voiced his admiration for the LFC skipper in his accompanying caption, stating: ‘One of the best CB’s ever…wearing a @virgilvandijk jersey😶‍🌫️ sorry for that gag 😄 you are a beast 🤝’.

Liverpool’s number 4 was evidently appreciative of Hummel’s Instagram activity as he double-tapped to like the post, and we’re sure that thousands of Reds fans will have been doing the same.

Consider this a case of one of Europe’s best centre-backs of the modern era showing huge admiration and respect for another!

You can view the post from Hummels below, via aussenrist15 on Instagram: