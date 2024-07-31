Liverpool journalist says one potential Reds summer signing is now ‘beginning to make sense’

Just as Richard Hughes had hinted when addressing the media for the first time as Liverpool sporting director earlier this month, the end of July and beginning of August is starting to see transfer matters intensify for the Reds.

Earlier today, it emerged that a deal had been agreed with Newcastle in June to sign Anthony Gordon and send Joe Gomez the other way, only for the proposed move to collapse after the Magpies pulled the plug once they’d eased their PSR concerns.

In an article for the Liverpool Echo reacting to that revelation, Ian Doyle noted that LFC could still bring the former Everton winger back to Merseyside in the next 30 days, given that he wants the move and that our interest hasn’t waned.

The journalist added that, with the futures of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz still uncertain, signing the 23-year-old would go some way towards mitigating against those possible departures.

Doyle shared a link to the piece via X, noting in the caption that Liverpool “have shown their hand regards Anthony Gordon – and it’s a transfer that is beginning to make sense”.

#LFC have shown their hand regards Anthony Gordon – and it's a transfer that is beginning to make sense 👇🔴https://t.co/ZR2zfqMD58 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 31, 2024

What we can now state for certain is that Liverpool remain very much interested in Gordon, and that the desire for a move is mutual, although Newcastle would be in a position to demand top dollar for the England international now that their PSR worries have diminished.

However, with the Magpies having offered the player to us in June when they urgently needed to raise money from sales, it indicates that they could be willing to cash in on the 23-year-old if they receive a bid which is amenable to them.

As Doyle pointed out in his piece for the Liverpool Echo, Arne Slot currently has a healthy stock of left-sided wingers in his squad, so there doesn’t appear to be a pressing need to add one more. Should Diaz depart, though, there would then be an opening to bolster the ranks on that flank.

Gordon’s status as a boyhood LFC fan could also help to facilitate any move to Anfield, and his return in the Premier League last season (11 goals, 10 assists) would suggest that he could be a nicely prolific addition to our attack if he were to return to Merseyside.

It’s been an eeringly quiet summer transfer window so far for the Reds, but as July turns to August, Hughes could be set to push the turbo as the deadline for signings to be made comes into view.

