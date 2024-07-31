‘I will…’ – Jurgen Klopp plans to return to football…but he flatly rules out one job

Jurgen Klopp is currently enjoying his well-earned break from the hectic world of football, although he’s vowed to return to the sport in some capacity when the time is right.

The 57-year-old made the heartbreaking decision to step aside as Liverpool manager earlier this year, citing a need to recharge the batteries after 23 years in the dugout with minimal interruption.

There’s been a groundswell among some pundits and fans in this country for him to take the vacant England job after Gareth Southgate’s post-Euro 2024 resignation, but having stated his plans to stay out of the sport for at least a year, the German is adamant that he won’t be taking charge of the Three Lions.

When asked about that particular opening, Klopp told the International Coaches’ Congress in Wurzburg (via Sky Sports): “That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said, ‘I’ll make an exception for you.’ I know how lucky I am in this situation.

“There are a lot of managers here and the situation where the phone doesn’t stop ringing and you can go anywhere is a fortune that few have. However, the timing couldn’t be worse to contact me.”

The former Liverpool boss has promised that he’ll return to football at some point, though, adding: “I will work at something. I’m too young to just play padel tennis and only spend time with my grandchildren.

“Will it be coaching again? I would actually rule that out at the moment. We’ll see how things look in a few months. Right now, nothing is coming through.”

Klopp’s message to anyone looking for a new manager between now and next summer is crystal clear – thanks, but no thanks.

In announcing his decision to leave Liverpool six months ago, he was straight in saying that he’d been ‘running out of energy’ and needed to take an extended period of time away from the ever-searing coalface of football.

In addition to the England job, he’d also been linked with the U.S. men’s national side after they recently dispensed with Gregg Berhalter, but it soon became evident that the German wouldn’t be taking up that position either.

For the time being, Klopp is more than content with his role as honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation, the perfect way to maintain a formal connection with the Merseyside club in a capacity which is far more sedate than managing the first team and coping with the incessant public scrutiny that it entails.

We don’t doubt that the 57-year-old will be working in football further down the line. When he does, it’ll be on his own terms, and whichever club/federation hires him will be incredibly fortunate to have him.

