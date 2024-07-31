(Video) On crutches: Ex-Liverpool transfer target Leny Yoro in a bad way after Arsenal injury

There was genuine disappointment at Liverpool missing out on eventual Manchester United signing Leny Yoro this summer.

The Red Devils surprised all by swooping in for the seemingly Real Madrid-destined centre-back with a superior bid.

Unfortunately for the Frenchman, he hasn’t had the best of luck with his start to life with Erik ten Hag’s men. An injury suffered in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend has since seen the defender put on crutches with a protective boot.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @rdeeb00: