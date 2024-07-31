‘Medical done in the US’: Fabrizio Romano says $26.4m late July deal is done – Rival Watch

Chelsea are now understood to have completed a deal to sign Villarreal ‘keeper Filip Jorgensen on a $26.4m [£20.6m] deal.

The news was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter) following the completion of a medical in the USA during the Blues’ tour.

The Denmark U21 international has signed a six-year contract with Enzo Maresca’s outfit.

🔵🇩🇰 Official, exclusive story confirmed. Filip Jørgensen joins Chelsea on €24.5m deal from Villarreal. Medical done in the US, he’s already set to train with Maresca’s squad after signing six year contract. New goalkeeper, in. 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/DoG740q7Fp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2024

The 22-year-old shotstopper follows a host of incomings to the Stamford Bridge-based outfit, including the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu.

Will Liverpool need goalkeeping reinforcements?

The departure of Adrian to Real Betis appears to have already been covered for with the return of Vitezslav Jaros who excelled in his half-season loan at Austrian Bundesliga winners Sturm Graz.

Intriguingly, the club’s website has placed Marcelo Pitaluga alongside senior options Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher. However, it remains to be seen whether this will indeed be the order of selection come the opening league clash against Ipswich Town on August 17.

Should no further exits occur, we’re more than happy promoting an Academy talent to the senior set-up.

That will quickly change, of course, should any club meet our valuation for second-choice Caoimhin Kelleher in the window.

