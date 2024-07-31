‘If a massive bid comes…’ – Manager leaves door ajar for Liverpool to swoop for ‘gifted’ 24y/o

The manager of one player in whom Liverpool are reportedly interested has indicated that his club could do business if a ‘massive bid’ comes through.

Last week, GIVEMESPORT, the Reds have spoken to the agents of Wolves attacker Pedro Neto to discuss the possibility of a move to Anfield, with Arne Slot believed to be ‘seriously contemplating’ an offer for the £60m-valued Portugal international.

Old Gold boss Gary O’Neil was speaking to the E&S Wolves podcast when he voiced his confidence that the 24-year-old would stay at Molineux, but admitted that the club wouldn’t stand in the forward’s way if he wishes to leave.

The 41-year-old said: “I know how good he is, and I know how well he would do at a big club. Obviously I want out team here to be unbelievably successful, so I’m hoping that he stays.”

When asked if he think Neto will stay at Wolves, O’Neil replied: “I think so. There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot, I’ve spoken to him about how we’re going to play and how it suits him and what a big part he’ll play in it.

“Of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way. I’m confident that he will be here because we haven’t had anything really that makes the club think that he won’t be, but of course, a lot of business can be done late.”

Signing Neto could provide Liverpool with some welcome backup to Mo Salah on the right flank, particularly if Ben Doak is loaned out amid reported interest from Leicester and Southampton.

The 24-year-old – who O’Neil has described as ‘incredibly talented and physically very gifted’ (BBC Sport) – knows the Premier League well, having played 111 times in the division, while he’s coming into what should be the prime of his footballing career and could represent a long-term successor to the Egyptian at Anfield.

However, he’d have to improve his scoring output rapidly if he were to justify Wolves’ £60m valuation, with the Portuguese winger netting just 14 goals for his club in 135 appearances (Transfermarkt).

There’s also the pertinent question as to how dependable he’d be in terms of availability, having suffered two long-term injuries at Molineux already in addition to missing 23 matches with a couple of separate issues last season (Transfermarkt).

While O’Neil seems to have left the door ajar for Liverpool to make a move if they were willing to go big on the 24-year-old, we don’t envisage Diogo Jota’s compatriot replicating the transfer that our number 20 made four years ago, especially if the much-coveted Anthony Gordon is signed.

