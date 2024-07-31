Bid submitted: Fabrizio Romano says an offer is now ‘on the table’ for Liverpool-linked 26y/o

Fabrizio Romano has reported of an ‘official bid’ being tabled for a player who’s been linked with Liverpool throughout the summer.

Earlier this month, it had been claimed that Arne Slot was keen to bring Teun Koopmeiners to Anfield amid rival interest from Juventus, although Atalanta’s €60m (£50.5m) valuation of the player is believed to have subsequently swayed the Reds towards alternative targets such as Feyenoord’s Quinten Timber.

Taking to X on Wednesday morning, the Italian transfer reporter has indicated that the Turin outfit have now made an offer to the Europa League holders for the 26-year-old, for whom personal terms have already been agreed.

Romano posted: “EXCLUSIVE: Juventus submit first official bid to Atalanta to sign top target Teun Koopmeiners. Understand there’s €45m proposal on the table for Dutch midfielder. Koopmeiners agreed personal terms with Juventus in May, up to the clubs as Atalanta always asked big fee.”

🚨⚪️⚫️ EXCLUSIVE: Juventus submit first official bid to Atalanta to sign top target Teun Koopmeiners. Understand there’s €45m proposal on the table for Dutch midfielder. Koopmeiners agreed personal terms with Juventus in May, up to the clubs as Atalanta always asked big fee. pic.twitter.com/tZwyrylqKE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2024

Considering that Juventus’ reported offer for Koopmeiners is short of Atalanta’s apparent asking price, it seems likely to be rejected, which may offer Liverpool a stay of execution if they still wish to hijack the Bianconeri’s move fo the player.

However, that still appears unlikely, given that the Reds have baulked at the Nerazzurri’s valuation of the Dutchman (CaughtOffside), and that he’s already agreed terms with the Turin outfit.

Assuming there’s no 11th-hour handbrake turn from Richard Hughes for the 26-year-old, it leaves Anfield chiefs looking elsewhere to try and bolster Slot’s midfield options in the final month of the summer transfer window.

The number 6 role remains an overarching talking point as July transitions into August, with Wataru Endo unconvincing against Real Betis and unlikely to have the legs to start consistently for a full season, and Stefan Bajcetic still feeling his way back from a lengthy injury absence.

While Koopmeiners has frequently played in that position in the past, he’s been converted to more of an attacking midfielder by Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta (Transfermarkt), and in any case it seems that at this point Juventus simply need to agree a fee with the Nerazzurri to get the deal done.

