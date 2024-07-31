Romano: Liverpool ‘set to complete’ signing of teenage ‘talent’, club due to confirm imminently

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Liverpool are ‘set to complete’ the signing of a hugely precocious teenage talent.

The Reds agreed a deal for Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea’s academy earlier this month, but they’ve had to obtain Premier League approval for the transfer before it can become official, although that process now seems to be nearing its conclusion.

Late on Tuesday night, the Italian journalist took to X with an update, posting: “Liverpool are finally set to complete PL 5 step investigation process for Rio Ngumoha to join the club.

“2008 born talent has already agreed to the move after he left Chelsea, as revealed weeks ago. Exclusive story, set to be officially confirmed by #LFC soon.”

🚨 Liverpool are finally set to complete PL 5 step investigation process for Rio Ngumoha to join the club. 2008 born talent has already agreed to the move after he left Chelsea, as revealed weeks ago. Exclusive story, set to be officially confirmed by #LFC soon 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/dRuhdY0LqL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2024

Having effectively had the deal for Ngumoha wrapped up for a few weeks already, it now seems that Liverpool can finally look forward to welcoming the 16-year-old to Merseyside.

Paul Gorst contexutalised how impressive a coup it is for the Reds by stating that staff from within the club believe him to be ‘one of the best’ young talents in the UK for his age. The journalist added that the winger will firstly link up with LFC’s under-18s and that a ‘measured approach’ will be taken towards his development (The Redmen TV).

Despite only turning 16 the Sunday before last, the youngster has already played for Chelsea’s under-21s (The Athletic), a clear sign of his enormous potential, and the Blues must feel sickened to lose their group on such a highly-rated prodigy.

It’ll probably be at least a couple more years until we see Ngumoha involved with Liverpool’s first team, but the likes of Jarell Quansah and Jayden Danns have shown over the past 12 months that there’s a clear pathway from academy to senior football for those who show signs of being able to make it.

