‘Liverpool will’: Sky Sports drops transfer bombshell before Fabrizio Romano’s official confirmation

Mark McAdams has now ‘guaranteed’ that Liverpool will make some signings in the current transfer window.

The Merseysiders are now the only outfit in the Premier League to have not brought in a new player this summer, as things currently stand.

“There’s no question Michael Edwards will be looking at players to potentially come in, the same with Richard Hughes, who’s been operating as a sporting director for over 10 years largely in the Premier League,” the reporter told Sky Sports.

McAdams went on to add: “They will be working together, they’ve got a long-standing 20-year relationship together and they will be looking to attack the market at some stage.

“I can guarantee you Liverpool will sign players in this summer. Don’t worry Liverpool fans, just let things evolve naturally. Arne Slot will be a key decision maker in any new face at Anfield.”

That said, the Reds are now approaching the end of the Premier League’s five-step investigation process for Rio Ngumoha’s signing.

Elsewhere, Curtis Jones was spotted making his return to team training after incurring an injury during a 1-0 win over Real Betis.

Who will Liverpool sign this summer?

The Reds’ needs will be more than familiar to all by this stage. A new centre-half, No.6 and winger would be ideal additions. Potentially also a new left-back if Kostas Tsimikas makes a switch away from the club this summer.

The good news about the hunt for a holding midfielder is that it seems what we’re now looking for from the market has significantly changed.

The Athletic described Slot’s ideal midfielder as the following: “…comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, can recycle possession with simple passes and, consequently, can retain the ball in a crucial area of the pitch.”

Given the lack of elite-level No.6s available, this could very well see Liverpool turn to options within the club. Curtis Jones or Ryan Gravenberch anyone?

