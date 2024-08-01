100% duels won: Reporter says Liverpool player ‘oozed class’ v Arsenal this morning

The early signs from Arne Slot’s reign have been promising as Liverpool approach the start of the 2024/25 season.

The Reds followed a 1-0 win over Real Betis with an impressive display in their 2-1 victory over Arsenal in pre-season.

One man integral to this performance was 21-year-old Jarell Quansah who, in the words of the Echo’s Paul Gorst, ‘oozed class at the back’.

Suspect Arne Slot will be delighted with that, particularly first half. Elliott was outstanding, Salah looked sharp and Quansah oozed class at the back too. Lots to admire. Manchester United up next. https://t.co/Sd6xPa5JvS — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) August 1, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Elsewhere, the Merseysiders reportedly remain very interested in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

READ MORE: ‘Deal is almost done’: Liverpool target will undergo his medical today after $31.9m swoop agreed

READ MORE: What Fabrizio Romano has heard from Liverpool about Anthony Gordon after Reds show their hand

What do the stats say about Quansah’s performance vs Arsenal?

In 72 minutes of action (prior to being replaced by Nat Phillips), the Englishman won all ground (1/1) and aerial duels (3/3), in addition to making three clearances, one interception and blocking one shot.

Sofascore’s data adds that the Academy graduate registered 53 touches, an 83% pass success rate (39/47) and wasn’t dribbled past once against Mikel Arteta’s side.

A really assured display, even if it was only in pre-season, against a potential title challenger this coming campaign.

We’d still like to see Richard Hughes and Co. find a replacement for free agent Joel Matip. That said, you can understand why the club wasn’t up for entertaining discussions of a swap deal involving the footballer in any prospective transfer for Anthony Gordon.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions