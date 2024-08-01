(Video) New angle: Elliott should be arrested after illegally elegant pass for Carvalho goal

Make no mistake. The finish from Fabio Carvalho to double Liverpool’s lead against Arsenal was superb.

Sometimes in life, however, you have to acknowledge when the assist is even better than the goal – and that’s no disrespect to Harvey Elliott’s former colleague at Fulham.

Our No.19’s ‘elegant’ (in the words of the club’s X account) chipped ball to his attacking teammate under pressure was just… stupendous. Pre-season or not, it’s a moment of brilliance from the 21-year-old midfielder.

This could end up being quite the season for the Englishman!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: