What Fabrizio Romano has heard from Liverpool about Anthony Gordon after Reds show their hand

Fabrizio Romano has once again confirmed Liverpool’s ‘appreciation’ for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

This follows discussions behind the scenes over a potential swap deal in June, with interest since retained in a player the club considers ‘excellent’.

“I’m receiving lots of questions on Anthony Gordon guys, but I was only told that Liverpool discussed several potential swap deals in June, not the specific values that have been mentioned elsewhere in the media,” the CaughtOffside columnist told The Daily Briefing.

“I don’t have confirmation on the numbers being talked about but, for sure Liverpool wanted Gordon and they remain interested in the player, considering him an excellent winger.

“Let’s see what Liverpool will do this month, but appreciation for Gordon remains; I’m 100% sure of that.”

The England international has reportedly indicated that he would be open to a return to Merseyside (The Telegraph).

Jarell Quansah was mooted as an option to be considered in a potential swap deal, though the Reds made clear their intention to keep hold of the 21-year-old.

Liverpool have already shown their hand

It’ll be very interesting to see what transpires over the next month given Liverpool have, in Ian Doyle’s words, very much ‘shown their hand’.

Let’s make no mistake here. The player has likewise made clear that a move to Anfield would be a pretty ideal outcome.

Newcastle, for their part, have made clear that Gordon is considered a saleable quantity under the right circumstances.

Now that the PSR accounting deadline has passed, however, the Magpies are entirely free to set whatever price tag they wish.

Who will blink first in this transfer battle?

