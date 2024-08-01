(Video) Liverpool brute laid down a real marker to start regularly this season with Philly masterclass

As much as he would’ve loved to creep into England’s final squad for Euro 2024, missing the cut may have worked out well for Jarell Quansah ahead of his second season in Liverpool’s senior squad.

With a number of his teammates either still on holiday or only just back with the Reds after their extended involvement in Germany, the 21-year-old has been with his club from the very first day of pre-season training, giving him ample time to become attuned to Arne Slot’s methods.

Our breakthrough start of 2023/24 laid down a marker to start regularly in the upcoming campaign with a masterful performance in the 2-1 win against Arsenal in Philadelphia overnight.

Neat and tidy in possession (he completed 83% of his passes), he picked out Mo Salah with long-range precision on a couple of occasions in the first half and helped to progress Liverpool’s play out from the back throughout the night.

His standout moment was the heroic interception to deny Gabriel Jesus a tap-in, and Quansah also did well to clear away a teasing Kai Havertz cross during the second half.

With Ibrahima Konate only just back from his post-Euro 2024 break, his younger centre-back colleague has had the opportunity to strike a positive early impression on Slot, and he’s absolutely making the most of it!

