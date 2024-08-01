(Video) Curtis Jones responds to allegations he disrespected Klopp with Slot comments

It’s ridiculous that Curtis Jones has felt forced to clarify comments around Arne Slot (and the supposed implications around Jurgen Klopp) in pre-season.

The Scouse midfielder had spoken highly of the new boss’ style of play and tactics, noting that he felt it would be well-suited to his own skillset.

Unfortunately, some online have taken this to mean our Academy graduate was firing a dig at our former German tactician – a suspicion that has been soundly dismantled by the man in question.

“The principles are always the same; we want to work hard, press, dominate teams,” Jones told Redmen TV.

“That’s what I think came across a little bit wrong [which is why] I’d like to say now on this, I’ve seen things that it seemed like I was disrespectful in a way. But Jurgen knows I’d never be that kid. He knows how much I love him, that I love all of his staff.

“It was just me saying that how I’m going to play now is a little bit of a change. He’s given me the platform and belief in myself to know I’m a kid who can step up as well, I’m not just a kid who’s a squad lad, I can really be counted on.”

Credit to Redmen TV for giving Jones the opportunity to clear this all up!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Redmen TV:

